Takeaways From the Black Economic Success Trust (B.E.S.T.)

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / KeyBank
KeyBank recently sponsored the Black Economic Success Trust (B.E.S.T.) in downtown Denver on June 9 and 10. The event provided the opportunity for entrepreneurs, business leaders and other professionals to access resources focused on helping them grow their careers and businesses. The conference covered four economic development areas - small business, workforce, leadership development, and youth economic empowerment - with educational sessions such as "The State of Black Business in Colorado" and "Diversity is Not Enough: How Inclusion and Equity Drive Lasting Change."

KeyBank's Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Helena Haynes-Carter, facilitated a panel discussion with leaders in the community which resulted in some great conversations and revelations. Haynes-Carter noted three key takeaways from the event:

  1. For organizations to successfully the principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to drive business results then they must move beyond prima facie efforts, understand power structures and intentionally rebalance systems.
  2. Global and domestic marketplace pressures, continue to compel corporate, governments and communities to work collectively to meet societal challenges. BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities are poised to lead the next ventures in innovation and growth. Together, allies and BIPOC leaders are needed to realize solutions that expand economic benefits to historically disadvantaged groups.
  3. The Black Economic Success Trust Summit was the prelude to a five-year, data-driven strategic planning process that will align priorities and promote accountability with governments, corporations, and community groups to further economic expansion.

Over 15 KeyBank employees from departments that included mortgage, corporate responsibility, payments, and retail, along with top leadership, attended B.E.S.T. events throughout the two days. KeyBank proudly supports the efforts of B.E.S.T. and appreciates the time put into this gathering of like-minded people. Participating in events like B.E.S.T. is key to learning and growing as an organization and community.

The mission of B.E.S.T. is to minimize the traumatic effects of racism in BIPOC communities by strategically leveraging partnership to dismantle systemic barriers that impede building wealth. B.E.S.T. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. More information on B.E.S.T. can be found here.

