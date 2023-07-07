Paramount's Content for Change Initiative: From Intention to Action

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Paramount

How do you transform how the world sees people while thoughtfully bringing advertisers along on your journey?

This was the question we faced as we set out to determine how to integrate our partners into Content for Change, Paramount's initiative that aims to counteract bias and stereotypes through our content. We are using data-driven insights to transform our creative ecosystem-from the content we produce to the creative supply chain that powers it to the culture that underpins everything we do.

Sounds like something you'd want to be part of, right? Well, our partners wanted to as well. And we knew we needed to make sure that we were being intentional and strategic in figuring out a way for them to join us. It had to feel significant, meaningful and most of all, authentic.

Over the course of a year of planning, we determined that we would approach a limited number of partners who are dedicated to change, and we would lean into our core areas of expertise - branded content, thought leadership, events and our creative supply chain. And we want our partners to likewise bring their expertise and assets to the table so that 1+1=3. More impact. More opportunities. More change.

So, as we get ready to go out to partners to support the program, here are a few of our takeaways:

  1. If it takes too much explaining, it's not the right solution. It has to feel natural, and people have to be able to see the connection points.
  2. Trust the process. The first, second or even third answer isn't always the final solution. But on something as impactful as this, you need to take the time to get it right.
  3. Stay open to the possibilities. This initiative is new and how we're looking to approach our partnerships is new, too.

Driving progress. Improving lives. Building true partnerships. This is change.

For more information on how to get involved visit our website.

bac7a478-647e-4bf5-99e4-6b2ccddaeecc.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764918/Paramounts-Content-for-Change-Initiative-From-Intention-to-Action

img.ashx?id=764918
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.