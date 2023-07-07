Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. today announces further positive data from the pan-European PEARL study investigating the impact of AJOVY® (fremanezumab) on the prevention of migraine in a real-world setting,1 due to be completed in 2024.

The data from the 3rd interim analysis2 reveals that almost 60% of patients achieved a ≥50% reduction in monthly migraine days from baseline for migraine prevention, with sustained improvement in disability scores and acute medication use observed over 12 months. Treatment persistence rates were high, with 82.3% of patients remaining on treatment by month 12.

Not only was fremanezumab effective in preventing migraine attacks in patients with chronic and episodic migraine, but it has also shown to be effective in reducing the severity and duration of remaining migraine attacks.

Four abstracts from the third interim analysis of the PEARL study will be presented at the 9th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress in Budapest, Hungary. The primary analysis is being presented as an oral presentation by Professor Cristina Tassorelli, Department of Brain and Behavioural Sciences, University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy on July 1, 2023.

Commenting on the findings, Professor Tassorelli said: “Preventive treatments are of the utmost importance for reducing the burden of severe migraine, but levels of use of preventive drugs across Europe are still low, resulting in sub-optimal patient care. These interim findings add to our growing evidence with fremanezumab in the real-world, showing how the burden of migraines can be reduced when an eligible patient has access to monoclonal antibodies like fremanezumab.”

Pinar Kokturk, M.D. Vice President & Head of Medical Affairs Europe at Teva, said: “The 3rd interim analysis of the PEARL study provides valuable insights for clinicians and patients into the effectiveness of fremanezumab (AJOVY®) in a real-world setting. Real-world data allows us to bridge the gap between scientific evidence and the complexities of real-life scenarios, offering a comprehensive understanding of how treatments truly impact patients' lives. The PEARL study is particularly relevant to clinicians due to its large patient cohort, coming from 11 countries across Europe”.1

Editors’ Notes - Summary of PEARL 3rd interim analysis data set:

PEARL Primary Analysis

Real-world effectiveness & safety of fremanezumab in migraine: 3rd interim analysis of the pan-European PEARL study2

PEARL (Pan-European Real World study), a two-year prospective, observational Phase IV study is investigating the effectiveness of AJOVY® (fremanezumab) in 1140 patients with chronic or episodic migraine. Fremanezumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody (mAb) that selectively targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) pathway. 968 patients (87.3% female) out of the 1140 study patients had available data to include in the 3rd interim analysis. The findings show that 58.5% of the patients had their monthly migraine days reduced by 50% or more at 12 months of treatment. Additionally, sustained reduction in disability scores and acute medication use were observed over 12 months. This interim analysis included a larger patient population over a longer duration than previous interim analyses, creating more robust data supporting the clinical use of fremanezumab.

PEARL Sub-Analyses

Fremanezumab adherence & persistence along with past & concomitant migraine medication use: PEARL 3rd interim analysis3

This sub-analysis examined treatment adherence and persistence, and patient use of acute migraine medications during the study. High treatment persistence rates were seen in patients taking fremanezumab with 82.3% remaining on treatment at Month 12. An alternative calculation method was developed to assess adherence to fremanezumab, and the results indicated that adherence rates remained at ≥90% from injection 1–12 months inclusive. The mean number of days each month that patients used triptans (one of the most frequently prescribed medications for treating moderate to severe attacks) decreased to 7.7 days to 2.8 days over 12 months.

Impact of fremanezumab initiation on migraine severity, and the duration of remaining attacks: 3rd interim analysis of the PEARL study4

The clinical success of migraine preventive treatment is typically measured by a reduction in monthly migraine days (MMD) however, for some patients, the severity and duration rather than the frequency of migraine attacks has a greater impact on their daily lives. Increased duration and severity of migraine has been shown to be associated with increased migraine related disability, psychological comorbidity and decreased quality of life. This sub-analysis looked at the impact of fremanezumab on the severity and duration of remaining migraine attacks. The mean monthly duration of remaining migraine attacks and monthly mean score for peak headache severity of remaining migraine attacks decreased at 12 months after fremanezumab initiation. These data suggest that treatment with fremanezumab can reduce both the duration and severity of remaining migraine attacks, and can consequently lead to improvements in quality of life outcomes.

Real-world effectiveness of switching to fremanezumab from other CGRP pathway targeting mAbs: 3rd interim analysis of the PEARL study5

In 2022, updates to the European Headache Federation (EHF) guidelines for the use of CGRP pathway mAbs in migraine prevention noted that switching from one CGRP pathway mAb to another may be beneficial for patients experiencing adverse events or a lack of efficacy.6 In this sub-analysis of PEARL, the effectiveness of fremanezumab in patients who had previously received another medication from the CGRP pathway mAb class was assessed. During the first 6 months of fremanezumab treatment, 32.3% of ‘switch’ patients achieved ≥50% reduction in MMD from baseline. A reduction of ≥30% in MMD is often considered clinically meaningful in CM patients7,8 and was observed in 60.9% of switch patients with CM included in this analysis. These results are consistent with those observed with fremanezumab in the FINESSE study,9 and suggest that switching to fremanezumab may offer a beneficial treatment option in patients for whom other CGRP pathway mAbs have failed due to inadequate response or tolerability reasons.

About AJOVY®▼ (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection

AJOVY is indicated for prophylaxis of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month. AJOVY is available as a 225 mg/1.5 mL single dose injection in a pre-filled syringe or, in some countries, in a pre-filled pen. Two dosing options are available: 225 mg once monthly administered as one subcutaneous injection (monthly dosing), or 675 mg every three months (quarterly dosing), which is administered as three subcutaneous injections.

AJOVY can be administered either by a health care professional or at home by a patient or caregiver. No starting dose is required to begin treatment.

Information for Europe about AJOVY can be found here.

▼ This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse events. Information can be found at https://www.hpra.ie.

