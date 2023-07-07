Eaton Showcases Substantial Progress on 2030 Sustainability Goals, on Track to Meet Several Targets Ahead of Schedule

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Intelligent power management company Eaton (

NYSE:ETN, Financial) released its 2022 Sustainability Report today. The report features the company’s substantial progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals.

Eaton’s 2022 report showcases more transparency and reporting rigor than ever before, including the company’s forward-thinking approach to climate-related risks and opportunities, through its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) section, embedded directly into the report.

The report shows that Eaton is ahead or on pace to meet several of its targets, including:

  • Carbon emissions: Reduced GHG emissions by 27% in its operations since 2018 through increased energy efficiency, energy conservation, and shifts to renewable energy.
  • Sustainable solutions: Solutions that enable electrification, energy transition, electric grid resilience, increase efficiency in ground and air transportation or improve air quality represented 71% of the company’s net sales in 2022, up from 65% in 2021.
  • Sustainable investments: Invested $900 million in research and development for sustainable solutions since 2020, up from $528 million in 2021.
  • Water: Certified 8% of manufacturing sites as zero water discharge, focusing on sites in water-stressed areas.
  • Waste: Certified 75% of manufacturing sites as zero waste to landfill, moving the company closer to its goal to certify 100% by 2030.
  • Employee development: Met company employee training hours goal.

Full results can be seen on the company’s 2022 Sustainability Dashboard.

“At Eaton, we embrace the tremendous responsibility we have to act now to address climate change,” said Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton. “We continue to push forward in our journey to pursue our bold environmental, social and governance goals—and we’re making significant progress.”

“Our 2022 Sustainability Report describes in more detail than ever how we’re helping the world decarbonize electricity and optimize energy usage,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. “It’s critical we keep our momentum strong to reach our targets and make good on our mission to improve the quality of life and the environment.”

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230630964781r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630964781/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.