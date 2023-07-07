ROCKVILLE, Md., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank is proud to announce its position as the No. 5 bank in American Banker’s 2023 annual ranking of the Top 20 High-Performing Banks in the US. This notable ranking is specifically amongst banks with assets ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion.



Ed Barry, the CEO of Capital Bank, stated, “It is great to be recognized for our success especially during challenging times. Our diversified business model, long term vision and meticulous focus on our clients continues to be a winning recipe for us.”

Barry also highlighted the advantages of being a community bank, noting, "In the current landscape, having an intimate understanding of our customers' aspirations and challenges is invaluable. As a community bank, we have our fingers on the pulse of the community, enabling us to make well-informed decisions and adjust to both opportunities and threats.

Capital Bank's performance is the result of collective efforts across the entire organization, reflecting a unified "one bank mindset." The bank is strategically building a nimble regional footprint bolstered by a strong digital presence, enabling it to seize nationwide opportunities as they arise.

Capital Bank has been providing exceptional banking services since its inception in 1999. With over 25 years of experience, we have grown into a publicly traded company with more than $2.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023 ( CBNK). At Capital Bank, we pride ourselves on banking on human potential. Our commitment to human-centric banking has allowed us to make sound banking decisions based on factors beyond just what is on paper. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals while upholding our fiduciary duty to our shareholders.

