CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Perisson Petroleum Corp. (TSXV:POG.H, Financial) ("Perisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on June 23rd, the Company completed filing its December 31, 2022, audited year-end financial statements and its March 31, 2023, interim financial statements. These recent filings, combined with filings made earlier in June, represent the final outstanding continuous disclosure items for Perisson.

Perisson has formally requested the Alberta Securities Commission to lift its cease trade order and will begin the process with the TSX Venture Exchange to begin trading the Company's common shares on the Exchange as soon as possible.

Also, Perisson has signed an agreement to transfer the operations of its VMM-17 exploration licence area to a local company in Bogota, Colombia, for a combined value of USD 2.75 million. The Agreement includes an upfront payment to Perisson, a 3% gross overriding royalty from future production on the licence area, and a drilling commitment delineating two discovery oil pools first identified by Perisson seismic operations several years ago.

About Perisson Petroleum Corp.

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX board and trades under the symbol "POG.H" The Corporation owns certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the future operations of Perisson and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Acquisition and the future plans and objectives of Perisson, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Perisson's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Perisson with securities regulations.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Trading in the securities of Perisson Petroleum Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

