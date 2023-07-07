CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Perisson Petroleum Corp. ( TSXV:POG.H , Financial) ("Perisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on June 23rd, the Company completed filing its December 31, 2022, audited year-end financial statements and its March 31, 2023, interim financial statements. These recent filings, combined with filings made earlier in June, represent the final outstanding continuous disclosure items for Perisson.

Perisson has formally requested the Alberta Securities Commission to lift its cease trade order and will begin the process with the TSX Venture Exchange to begin trading the Company's common shares on the Exchange as soon as possible.

Also, Perisson has signed an agreement to transfer the operations of its VMM-17 exploration licence area to a local company in Bogota, Colombia, for a combined value of USD 2.75 million. The Agreement includes an upfront payment to Perisson, a 3% gross overriding royalty from future production on the licence area, and a drilling commitment delineating two discovery oil pools first identified by Perisson seismic operations several years ago.

About Perisson Petroleum Corp.

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX board and trades under the symbol "POG.H" The Corporation owns certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada.

