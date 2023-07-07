Wildpack Beverage Announces Settlement of Litigation

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS, Financial)(OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack Beverage" or the"Company") a middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces that further to its press release on February 28, 2023, it entered into a settlement agreement with Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray (the "Settlement Agreement") with respect to all matters relating to the Company's acquisition of Land and Sea Packaging in 2021 (the "Acquisition"). The Settlement Agreement provides for a payment of US $200,000 by Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray to the Company and the return to the Company's treasury of 12,404,867 Wildpack Beverage common shares that were issued to Ms. Kim Murray. The Company will also retain the accrued cash holdback from the Acquisition in the amount of US $2,611,532. Finally, the Settlement provided for full and final releases from all parties in respect of the litigation arising from Acquisition and Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray's subsequent involvement with the Company.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

[email protected]

or

Elijah Clare
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764990/Wildpack-Beverage-Announces-Settlement-of-Litigation

img.ashx?id=764990
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.