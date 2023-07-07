Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about a new campaign encouraging girls to stay in sports, traditional gender roles among the super-rich, Pride month campaigns, and a VR headset simulating visual impairments.

Gender equality

Interesting article about gendered work-family arrangements of super-rich heterosexual couples in the US. According to a new study, in over 50% of these couples, men are the traditional breadwinners, and women are not employed.

Inclusion and tech

Great story on how VR technology can be used to make the world more inclusive. Empatheyes, a social enterprise from Belfast, created a software that can help teachers, parents, and other carers to understand what it means to live with visual impairments.

LGBTQ+

It's Pride month - and many global brands are showing their support. But some companies have faced backlash and threats this year, and even decided to pull Pride-themed products. This article shares a good overview of companies' activities this year.

Girls' empowerment

Creative new campaign "Play on - I quit" from Liverpool FC and Standard Chartered, encouraging girls to stay in sports. Worth watching!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson