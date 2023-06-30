Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Arrives at Cape Canaveral for Launch

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 30, 2023

Arrival of largest commercial satellite heralds the start of a new era in connectivity

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced its JUPITER™ 3 ultra high-density satellite has arrived in Cape Canaveral, FL, for its upcoming launch. JUPITER 3, also known as EchoStar XXIV, was built by Maxar Technologies in Palo Alto, CA, and is engineered to deliver gigabytes of connectivity to customers across North and South America. Last night, the satellite was carefully loaded onto an Antonov aircraft, flown across the country, and delivered to the U.S. Space Coast, where it will undergo launch preparations before a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carries it to orbit.

"As the leading provider of satellite internet to rural customers across the Americas, we are proud to begin a new era of connectivity with the launch of JUPITER 3," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO, EchoStar. "Doubling the capacity of our satellite fleet with an additional 500 Gbps, JUPITER 3 will enable us to serve more customers, especially where cable and fiber can't, so they can do everything they want—including work at home, study online, play games, engage in their communities, and stay in touch with family and friends."

When fully deployed, JUPITER 3, the largest commercial communications satellite ever built, approaches the wingspan of a commercial airliner. With JUPITER 3, Hughes will enhance its HughesNet® offerings for customers in the U.S. and Latin America with more broadband capacity and higher speed plans—some with speeds up to 100 Mbps. The company will also offer higher speed HughesNet Fusion® plans, the innovative low-latency home internet that leverages multipath technology to seamlessly blend satellite and wireless technologies for a faster and more responsive service than traditional satellite internet.

"Since inventing satellite internet and bringing broadband connectivity to remote and rural customers, Hughes has continued to advance our service offerings with more capacity, higher speeds and a better online experience," added Akhavan. "JUPITER 3 represents the next leap in our offerings, bringing HughesNet customers what they have been asking for: more data and higher speeds."

With dense, high-throughput capacity across the Americas, JUPITER 3 will also support applications such as in-flight Wi-Fi, enterprise networking and cellular backhaul for mobile network operators (MNOs).

For more information and to follow along on the journey to JUPITER 3, visit the Hughes website.

About Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

