NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea Fusion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BMEA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether Biomea Fusion issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

On June 23, 2023, Biomea Fusion presented data for its Type 2 diabetes drug candidate BMF-219 at a meeting of the American Diabetes Association. In response to the presentation, market analysts downgraded Biomea Fusion and its stock price fell $6.25 per share, from $30.67 per share on June 23, 2023 to close at $24.42 per share on June 26, 2023. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/biomea-fusion-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

