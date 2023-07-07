RLI Announces Claim Leadership Promotions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that is has promoted two leaders within its Claim and Claim Counsel teams. The following promotions are effective immediately.

Cory Figiel, Assistant Vice President, Claim has been promoted to Vice President, Claim with executive leadership responsibility for Professional Liability, Environmental Liability and Executive Products Group claims. Figiel joined RLI in 2016 as Director, Claim Counsel, after more than nine years as a litigation and coverage attorney, where she advised the Professional Services Group, Executive Products Group and General Liability claim teams on coverage issues, and handled company-related litigation. In 2019, she moved to the Claim department and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claim, where she assumed responsibility for RLI Professional Services Group claims. She recently added oversight for Environmental Liability claims to her responsibilities. Figiel brings more than 16 years of legal and insurance industry experience to her new role.

Marcos Cancio, Assistant Vice President, Claim Counsel has been promoted to Vice President, Claim Counsel with executive leadership responsibility for and oversight of company claim-related litigation. Cancio joined RLI in 2018 as Casualty Claim Counsel after spending over 15 years as a litigation and coverage attorney at various national and international law firms in Chicago, where he handled complex insurance coverage and bad faith matters for various product lines in the U.S. and internationally. He was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Casualty Claim in 2019 where he built and managed the South-Central Casualty Claim team, and most recently returned to the Office of Claim Counsel where he served as Northeast Casualty Claim Counsel. Cancio brings more than 20 years of legal and insurance industry experience to his new role.

“Cory and Marcos bring a wealth of leadership experience and industry knowledge to their positions,” said RLI President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. “Their dedication to both our customers and the company will position our claim organization for continued success.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230630293692r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630293692/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.