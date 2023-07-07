RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that is has promoted two leaders within its Claim and Claim Counsel teams. The following promotions are effective immediately.

Cory Figiel, Assistant Vice President, Claim has been promoted to Vice President, Claim with executive leadership responsibility for Professional Liability, Environmental Liability and Executive Products Group claims. Figiel joined RLI in 2016 as Director, Claim Counsel, after more than nine years as a litigation and coverage attorney, where she advised the Professional Services Group, Executive Products Group and General Liability claim teams on coverage issues, and handled company-related litigation. In 2019, she moved to the Claim department and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claim, where she assumed responsibility for RLI Professional Services Group claims. She recently added oversight for Environmental Liability claims to her responsibilities. Figiel brings more than 16 years of legal and insurance industry experience to her new role.

Marcos Cancio, Assistant Vice President, Claim Counsel has been promoted to Vice President, Claim Counsel with executive leadership responsibility for and oversight of company claim-related litigation. Cancio joined RLI in 2018 as Casualty Claim Counsel after spending over 15 years as a litigation and coverage attorney at various national and international law firms in Chicago, where he handled complex insurance coverage and bad faith matters for various product lines in the U.S. and internationally. He was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Casualty Claim in 2019 where he built and managed the South-Central Casualty Claim team, and most recently returned to the Office of Claim Counsel where he served as Northeast Casualty Claim Counsel. Cancio brings more than 20 years of legal and insurance industry experience to his new role.

“Cory and Marcos bring a wealth of leadership experience and industry knowledge to their positions,” said RLI President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. “Their dedication to both our customers and the company will position our claim organization for continued success.”

