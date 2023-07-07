Stryker to announce financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023

Kalamazoo, Michigan, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05pm ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company’s second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ends on June 30, 2023.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30pm ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to discuss results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

