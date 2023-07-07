Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK), (the "Company”, “we”, “our”) today announced the refinancing of its First Lien Credit Agreement including its $983 million term loan due August 2025 (the “Existing Term Loan”) and $100 million revolving line of credit due August 2024. The Company closed on a new First Lien Credit Agreement containing a $985 million term loan (the "New Term Loan"), which will mature in June 2030, and a revolving line of credit of $200 million, which will mature in June 2028 (the “New Revolver”). The net proceeds from the New Term Loan were used to repay all outstanding principal under its Existing Term Loan and fund a portion of the related costs.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our refinancing,” said Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, “We believe that strong demand for the New Term Loan resulted in an attractive interest rate of SOFR plus 2.50% and an issue price of 99.25, representing one of the tightest priced syndicated loans recently issued for our ratings category. The ability to extend our debt maturity from 2025 to 2030 with minimal impact to our future interest while gaining additional liquidity through the New Revolver highlights our strong operating performance and the strength of our credit profile. We believe that the successful refinancing coupled with our highly cash generative and differentiated business model continues to give us significant financial flexibility to execute on our strategic objectives and drive strong shareholder returns."

In addition, the Company recently received an update to a positive outlook on its corporate credit rating from Moody’s Investor Services.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. acted as joint lead arrangers and joint book runners for the New Term Loan.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a premier snacking company with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America’s No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and zero sugar cookie brands. With annual sales of $1.4 billion and approximately 3,000 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit hostessbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting the Company’s views about its future performance that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” or similar language. Statements addressing the Company’s future operating performance and statements addressing events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur are also considered as forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof.

These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, maintaining, extending and expanding the Company’s reputation and brand image; leveraging the Company’s brand value to compete against lower-priced alternative brands; the ability to pass cost increases on to our customers; correctly predicting, identifying and interpreting changes in consumer preferences and demand and offering new products to meet those changes; protecting intellectual property rights; operating in a highly competitive industry; the ability to maintain or add additional shelf or retail space for the Company’s products; the ability to identify or complete strategic acquisitions, alliances, divestitures or joint ventures; our ability to successfully integrate, achieve expected synergies and manage our acquired businesses and brands; the ability to integrate and manage capital investments; the ability to manage changes in our manufacturing processes resulting from the expansion of our business and operations, including with respect to cost-savings initiatives and the introduction of new technologies and products; the ability to drive revenue growth in key products or add products that are faster-growing and more profitable; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input prices due to inflationary pressures and the ability to adjust pricing to cover increased costs; loss of one or more of our co-manufacturing arrangements; significant changes in the availability and pricing of transportation; negative impacts of climate change; dependence on major customers; increased labor and employee related costs; strikes or work stoppages; product liability claims, product recalls, or regulatory enforcement actions; the ability to produce and successfully market products with extended shelf life; dependence on third parties for significant services; unanticipated business disruptions; adverse impact or disruption to our business caused by pandemics or outbreaks of highly infectious or contagious diseases; disruptions in global economy due to the Russia and Ukraine conflict; geographic focus could make the Company particularly vulnerable to economic and other events and trends in North America; consolidation of retail customers; unsuccessful implementation of business strategies to reduce costs; increased costs to comply with governmental regulation; failures, unavailability, or disruptions of the Company’s information technology systems; dependence on key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse workforce; the Company’s ability to finance indebtedness on terms favorable to the Company; and other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in Item 1A-Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022, filed on February 21, 2023. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630935339/en/