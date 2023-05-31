Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF), BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) (collectively, the “Funds”) paid the following distributions per share:

Fund Pay Date Per Share BCX June 30, 2023 $0.051800 BDJ June 30, 2023 $0.056200 BGR June 30, 2023 $0.065700 BGY June 30, 2023 $0.033800 BME June 30, 2023 $0.213000 BMEZ June 30, 2023 $0.145000 BOE June 30, 2023 $0.063000 BUI June 30, 2023 $0.121000 CII June 30, 2023 $0.099500 BST June 30, 2023 $0.250000 BSTZ June 30, 2023 $0.161300 BIGZ June 30, 2023 $0.070000 EGF June 30, 2023 $0.041000 DSU June 30, 2023 $0.091050 FRA June 30, 2023 $0.117020 BGT June 30, 2023 $0.113580 HYT June 30, 2023 $0.077900 BTZ June 30, 2023 $0.083900 BLW June 30, 2023 $0.098100 BHK June 30, 2023 $0.074600 BIT June 30, 2023 $0.123700 BCAT June 30, 2023 $0.127500 ECAT June 30, 2023 $0.125000

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available net income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient net income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of June 30, 2023 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BCX1 $0.051800 $0.035539 (69%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.016261 (31%) BDJ $0.056200 $0.014908 (27%) $0.041292 (73%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.065700 $0.062310 (95%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.003390 (5%) BGY1 $0.033800 $0.016319 (48%) $0 (0%) $0.016670 (50%) $0.000811 (2%) BME1 $0.213000 $0.028028 (13%) $0 (0%) $0.016557 (8%) $0.168415 (79%) BMEZ1 $0.145000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.145000 (100%) BOE1 $0.063000 $0.024805 (39%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.038195 (61%) BUI $0.121000 $0.047505 (39%) $0.041003 (34%) $0.032492 (27%) $0 (0%) CII $0.099500 $0.024077 (24%) $0 (0%) $0.075423 (76%) $0 (0%) BST1 $0.250000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.250000 (100%) BSTZ1 $0.161300 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.161300 (100%) BIGZ1 $0.070000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.070000 (100%) EGF1 $0.041000 $0.030828 (75%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.010172 (25%) DSU1 $0.091050 $0.084109 (92%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.006941 (8%) FRA1 $0.117020 $0.113937 (97%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.003083 (3%) BGT $0.113580 $0.107443 (95%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.006137 (5%) HYT1 $0.077900 $0.058499 (75%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.019401 (25%) BTZ1 $0.083900 $0.054649 (65%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.029251 (35%) BLW1 $0.098100 $0.094910 (97%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.003190 (3%) BHK1 $0.074600 $0.046212 (62%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.028388 (38%) BIT1 $0.123700 $0.073166 (59%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.050534 (41%) BCAT1 $0.127500 $0.045967 (36%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.081533 (64%) ECAT1 $0.125000 $0.033577 (27%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.091423 (73%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through June 30, 2023 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BCX1 $0.310800 $0.149910 (48%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.160890 (52%) BDJ $0.337200 $0.184630 (54%) $0.042340 (13%) $0.110230 (33%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.379800 $0.191790 (50%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.188010 (50%) BGY1 $0.202800 $0.060430 (30%) $0 (0%) $0.055540 (27%) $0.086830 (43%) BME1 $1.278000 $0.069140 (5%) $0 (0%) $0.979780 (77%) $0.229080 (18%) BMEZ1 $0.870000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.870000 (100%) BOE1 $0.378000 $0.125210 (33%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.252790 (67%) BUI $0.726000 $0.239240 (33%) $0.127710 (18%) $0.359050 (49%) $0 (0%) CII $0.597000 $0.052450 (9%) $0 (0%) $0.544550 (91%) $0 (0%) BST1 $1.500000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $1.500000 (100%) BSTZ1 $1.029200 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.130650 (13%) $0.898550 (87%) BIGZ1 $0.420000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.420000 (100%) EGF1 $0.246000 $0.139733 (57%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.106267 (43%) DSU1 $0.492450 $0.469843 (95%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.022607 (5%) FRA1 $0.612620 $0.609537 (99%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.003083 (1%) BGT $0.594680 $0.594680 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) HYT1 $0.467400 $0.326298 (70%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.141102 (30%) BTZ1 $0.503400 $0.311561 (62%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.191839 (38%) BLW1 $0.588600 $0.494695 (84%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.093905 (16%) BHK1 $0.447600 $0.255896 (57%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.191704 (43%) BIT1 $0.989600 $0.582791 (59%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.406809 (41%) BCAT1 $0.741600 $0.154841 (21%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.586759 (79%) ECAT1 $0.725000 $0.033577 (5%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.691423 (95%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.