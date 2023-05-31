Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF), BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT), BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) (collectively, the “Funds”) paid the following distributions per share:

Fund

Pay Date

Per Share

BCX

June 30, 2023

$0.051800

BDJ

June 30, 2023

$0.056200

BGR

June 30, 2023

$0.065700

BGY

June 30, 2023

$0.033800

BME

June 30, 2023

$0.213000

BMEZ

June 30, 2023

$0.145000

BOE

June 30, 2023

$0.063000

BUI

June 30, 2023

$0.121000

CII

June 30, 2023

$0.099500

BST

June 30, 2023

$0.250000

BSTZ

June 30, 2023

$0.161300

BIGZ

June 30, 2023

$0.070000

EGF

June 30, 2023

$0.041000

DSU

June 30, 2023

$0.091050

FRA

June 30, 2023

$0.117020

BGT

June 30, 2023

$0.113580

HYT

June 30, 2023

$0.077900

BTZ

June 30, 2023

$0.083900

BLW

June 30, 2023

$0.098100

BHK

June 30, 2023

$0.074600

BIT

June 30, 2023

$0.123700

BCAT

June 30, 2023

$0.127500

ECAT

June 30, 2023

$0.125000

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available net income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient net income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of June 30, 2023

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.051800

$0.035539 (69%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016261 (31%)

BDJ

$0.056200

$0.014908 (27%)

$0.041292 (73%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.065700

$0.062310 (95%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003390 (5%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0.016319 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016670 (50%)

$0.000811 (2%)

BME1

$0.213000

$0.028028 (13%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016557 (8%)

$0.168415 (79%)

BMEZ1

$0.145000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.145000 (100%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.024805 (39%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.038195 (61%)

BUI

$0.121000

$0.047505 (39%)

$0.041003 (34%)

$0.032492 (27%)

$0 (0%)

CII

$0.099500

$0.024077 (24%)

$0 (0%)

$0.075423 (76%)

$0 (0%)

BST1

$0.250000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.250000 (100%)

BSTZ1

$0.161300

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.161300 (100%)

BIGZ1

$0.070000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.070000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.041000

$0.030828 (75%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.010172 (25%)

DSU1

$0.091050

$0.084109 (92%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006941 (8%)

FRA1

$0.117020

$0.113937 (97%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003083 (3%)

BGT

$0.113580

$0.107443 (95%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006137 (5%)

HYT1

$0.077900

$0.058499 (75%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.019401 (25%)

BTZ1

$0.083900

$0.054649 (65%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.029251 (35%)

BLW1

$0.098100

$0.094910 (97%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003190 (3%)

BHK1

$0.074600

$0.046212 (62%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.028388 (38%)

BIT1

$0.123700

$0.073166 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.050534 (41%)

BCAT1

$0.127500

$0.045967 (36%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.081533 (64%)

ECAT1

$0.125000

$0.033577 (27%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.091423 (73%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through June 30, 2023

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCX1

$0.310800

$0.149910 (48%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.160890 (52%)

BDJ

$0.337200

$0.184630 (54%)

$0.042340 (13%)

$0.110230 (33%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.379800

$0.191790 (50%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.188010 (50%)

BGY1

$0.202800

$0.060430 (30%)

$0 (0%)

$0.055540 (27%)

$0.086830 (43%)

BME1

$1.278000

$0.069140 (5%)

$0 (0%)

$0.979780 (77%)

$0.229080 (18%)

BMEZ1

$0.870000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.870000 (100%)

BOE1

$0.378000

$0.125210 (33%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.252790 (67%)

BUI

$0.726000

$0.239240 (33%)

$0.127710 (18%)

$0.359050 (49%)

$0 (0%)

CII

$0.597000

$0.052450 (9%)

$0 (0%)

$0.544550 (91%)

$0 (0%)

BST1

$1.500000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$1.500000 (100%)

BSTZ1

$1.029200

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.130650 (13%)

$0.898550 (87%)

BIGZ1

$0.420000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.420000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.246000

$0.139733 (57%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.106267 (43%)

DSU1

$0.492450

$0.469843 (95%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.022607 (5%)

FRA1

$0.612620

$0.609537 (99%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.003083 (1%)

BGT

$0.594680

$0.594680 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

HYT1

$0.467400

$0.326298 (70%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.141102 (30%)

BTZ1

$0.503400

$0.311561 (62%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.191839 (38%)

BLW1

$0.588600

$0.494695 (84%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.093905 (16%)

BHK1

$0.447600

$0.255896 (57%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.191704 (43%)

BIT1

$0.989600

$0.582791 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.406809 (41%)

BCAT1

$0.741600

$0.154841 (21%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.586759 (79%)

ECAT1

$0.725000

$0.033577 (5%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.691423 (95%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on 5/31/2023

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2023

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5/31/2023

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2023

BCX

6.25%

6.20%

(8.28)%

2.58%

BDJ

6.25%

7.98%

(0.12)%

3.33%

BGR

2.39%

6.12%

(6.98)%

2.44%

BGY

6.30%

6.70%

7.94%

2.79%

BME

9.11%

6.16%

(1.64)%

2.57%

BMEZ*

5.05%

9.43%

2.77%

3.93%

BOE

6.04%

6.74%

5.41%

2.81%

BUI

8.93%

6.55%

1.78%

2.73%

CII

9.42%

6.46%

8.29%

2.69%

BST

9.48%

9.20%

16.57%

3.83%

BSTZ*

8.95%

9.43%

10.30%

4.23%

BIGZ*

(24.73)%

9.46%

5.38%

3.94%

EGF

(1.47)%

