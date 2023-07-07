JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) announced today that it has completed the 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

The Firm also announced today that it has released the results of its company-run 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Information can be found on the Firm's website at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations, 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results.

