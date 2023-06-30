City Office REIT Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

City Office's management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on August 3, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on www.cioreit.com.

Webcast

Click on the webcast link under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cioreit.com.

Telephone Conference Call

Domestic: 1-833-470-1428
International: 1-404-975-4839
Passcode: 067504

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403
International: 1-929-458-6194
Passcode: 968587

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on August 3, 2023, continuing through November 1, 2023. A replay will also be available at "Webcasts & Events" in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact

City Office REIT, Inc.
Anthony Maretic, CFO
+1-604-806-3366
[email protected]com

favicon.png?sn=NY47859&sd=2023-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-office-reit-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301868347.html

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.

