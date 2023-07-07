Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review second quarter 2023 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.


The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.


US Dial-In: 1-866-580-3963

International Dial-In: 400-120-0558

Conference Password: 6716399


The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived on our website at the following location:


[url="]www.xcelenergy.com [/url]
Under Company, select: Investors


If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay through July 31.


Replay Information

US Dial-In: 1-866-583-1035

Replay Password: 6716399#


Financial analysts may call:

Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations 612-215-4535


News media inquiries please call: Xcel Energy Media Relations 612-215-5300

Internet: www.xcelenergy.com


About Xcel Energy


Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit www.xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230630498799r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftpView source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630498799/en/
