NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2023 were $356,460,126 as compared with $363,197,307 on January 31, 2023, and $373,215,526 on April 30, 2022. On April 30, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.40 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 April 30, 2022 Total Net Assets $356,460,126 $363,197,307 $373,215,526 NAV Per Share $12.40 $12.64 $12.98 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2023 through April 30, 2023, total net investment income was $2,809,951 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $6,646,708 or $0.23 per share of common stock for the same period.

Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2023 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2023 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2022 Total Net Investment

Income $2,809,951 $3,132,331 $4,514,037 Per Share $0.10 $0.11 $0.16 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($6,646,708) $38,745,492 ($49,418,558) Per Share ($0.23) $1.35 ($1.72)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

