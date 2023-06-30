Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 30, 2023

PINE BLUFF, Ark., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it is scheduled to release second quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 25. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10180510. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on our website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employers" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-first-national-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301868343.html

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

