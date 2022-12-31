Truist announces planned dividend and stress capital buffer requirement following release of 2023 CCAR results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the Federal Reserve Board has determined the Company's preliminary stress capital buffer ("SCB") requirement is 2.9%. The Federal Reserve Board will provide the Company's final SCB requirement on or before Aug. 31, 2023. Once finalized, the new SCB requirement will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024.

Truist also announced plans to maintain its current quarterly common stock dividend of $0.52 per share, subject to approval by its board of directors.

"Truist's 2023 annual stress test results again demonstrate the benefits of our diverse business mix and prudent and disciplined risk management culture," said Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers. "Our strong liquidity and capital positions, bolstered by the approximately 30 basis point increase to our CET1 ratio from the minority stake sale of Truist Insurance Holdings that was completed after the start of the 2023 annual stress test exercise, provide us significant capacity to serve our clients and stakeholders, maintain a strong dividend for our shareholders, and ultimately help us deliver on our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities."

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of Truist, including under hypothetical regulatory stress testing scenarios. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "could," "may," "should," "will" or other similar words or expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Truist's current expectations and assumptions regarding Truist's businesses, the economy, and other future conditions or reflect theoretical performance under prescribed hypothetical scenarios and the regulatory stress testing rules. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect Truist's future financial results and performance and could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Truist disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Further information regarding Truist and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in Truist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

favicon.png?sn=CL47940&sd=2023-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-planned-dividend-and-stress-capital-buffer-requirement-following-release-of-2023-ccar-results-301868396.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL47940&Transmission_Id=202306301630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL47940&DateId=20230630
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.