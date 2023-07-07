Executive Summary

Transitioning to a green net-zero economy requires climate solutions that enable the economy to decarbonise, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and recycling technologies. This also creates significant investment opportunities—companies providing climate and environmental solutions have been growing 1 and outperforming the market over the last decade. The economics of climate solutions are making fossil-fuel-dependent assets less attractive from a financial point of view. These companies are likely to grow even more as economies progress toward their net-zero goals.

There is an emerging toolbox for systematically identifying and managing portfolio exposure to climate-related investment opportunities. Different metrics are typically employed across investors and asset classes, such as dollar amount invested in green bonds for fixed income, and renewable energy generation for infrastructure. These metrics, while helpful for measuring specific sectors or asset classes, are challenging for investors to use due to their lack of comparability.

To address challenges in measuring climate solutions exposure, this paper examines four metrics: green revenue, green capex, green patents and avoided emissions that are broadly applicable in a portfolio management context. Each metric has its pros and cons but, altogether, they provide a comprehensive view of the available metrics to assess companies’ exposure to climate solutions. This paper focuses on green revenue based on its benefits. Green revenue is easier to interpret, directly links to companies' cash flows and real-world impact, and the data is more readily available and comparable.

We find Weighted Average Green Revenue (WAGR) to be the most promising metric currently for integrating climate solutions measurements into portfolio construction. It builds on the portfolio weighting methodology used in carbon metrics such as Weighted Average Carbon Intensity (WACI) that is widely adopted by investors. WAGR calculates the green revenue percentage (GR%) of a portfolio by applying company GR% to the portfolio weight of each company. Investors can set portfolio-level targets of climate solutions using WAGR, such as a minimum level, an improvement relative to the benchmark, or to track specific WAGR pathways such as decarbonisation trajectories.

Using WAGR, this paper analyses portfolio exposure to climate solutions, including size, growth, industries, green sectors, regions, and the level of ‘greenness’ (shown by the tiering structure under the FTSE Russell Green Revenues Classification System), with the FTSE All-World Index as the reference portfolio. Figure 1 shows that FTSE AllWorld’s WAGR grew from 5.5% to 8.6% between 2016 and 2021 and fell during the down market of 2022. In comparison, FTSE All-World’s unweighted green revenues record steadier year-on-year growth, which reflects the ‘value impact’ of market capitalisation.

Source: FTSE Russell, April 2023

Akin to WACI, potential investor applications of WAGR include climate reporting against frameworks, such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), target setting, thematic investing, and corporate engagement. Investors should acknowledge the constraints and trade-offs when building portfolios with a significantly greater WAGR, such as sector and country concentration, volatility, and the size of the universe.

Disclosures based on green revenues are still nascent and would likely improve over time with the adoption of reporting based on different green taxonomies. In addition, climate-related disclosures in private markets, including green revenue data, continue to be in short supply, and limits access to comparable data across different asset classes for investors. This paper aims to raise greater awareness of the value of WAGR to assess and integrate green opportunities into portfolio construction, which in turn will encourage greater disclosures. In conjunction with other sustainability metrics, WAGR can be a useful tool to calibrate and measure exposure to climate solutions in a portfolio management context.

PAPER EXCERPT: WAGR IN ACTION – GMO GREEN HORIZONS CASE STUDY

Target exposure

A portfolio can use WAGR to target an increase in its exposure to climate solutions and the broader green economy. For example, the FTSE EU Climate Benchmarks Index Series uses the target exposure framework 20 and sets the target of increased WAGR compared to the benchmark. 21

GMO, a global investment manager known in part for its early thinking about the investment implications of climate change, manages a dedicated Climate Change Strategy, which uses an active, value-based approach to climate investing. Since its inception in 2017, the strategy has achieved an average annual return of 13.6% net of fees 22 , compared to its benchmark return of 8.3%, underscoring the profitability associated with efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, which is largely independent of the global economy. 23 Using FTSE Russell data, the strategy provided an average WAGR of 39.3% between 2017 and 2022.

In 2022, GMO began to explore the creation of a systematic, lower-cost, higher-capacity approach to investing in climate solutions using the FTSE Russell Green Revenues data.

The transition to a green economy is still in its early stages, resulting in relatively low WAGR for market capitalisation-based indices. In 2022, the WAGR of the FTSE All-World Index was less than 8%. To achieve portfolios that resemble an index but have a significantly greater WAGR, large positioning deviations are necessary. To investigate this point, GMO examined long-only, fully-invested portfolios with a minimum value of WAGR that are closest to the index. 24 Figure 9 shows the active share relative to the FTSE All-World Index of such portfolios with varying minimum levels of WAGR—the higher the WAGR requirement, the greater the active share needed to reach that requirement.

