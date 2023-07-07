Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held in Nucla, Colorado on June 29, 2023.

Proxy votes were cast for common shares representing approximately 46.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date for the Meeting. Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 24, 2023, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Election of Directors
At the Meeting, the shareholders re-elected all of the directors proposed by management of the Company, namely, George Glasier, Bryan Murphy, and Andrew Wilder.

Appointment of Auditor
The shareholders re-appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Incentive Stock Option Plan
The 2023 Incentive Stock Option Plan of Western was approved at the Meeting, and must be re-approved by Western’s shareholders no later than the date that is three years from the date of the Meeting.

Shareholder Rights Plan
The Shareholder Rights Plan was approved for a period of three years. For further details on the Shareholder Rights Plan, please refer to the news release issued by the Company on May 26, 2023.

Re-appointments
Subsequent to the Meeting, the newly-elected Board re-appointed Bryan Murphy as Chairman of the Board and re-appointed Andrew Wilder as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The following management re-appointments were confirmed for the ensuing year: George Glasier, President and Chief Executive Officer; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Denis Frawley, Corporate Secretary.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low-cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of kinetic separation.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier
President and CEO
970-864-2125
[email protected]

Robert Klein
Chief Financial Officer
908-872-7686
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2Nzg4OSM1Njc0MTYyIzUwMDA3Mjg5OQ==
Western-Uranium-Vanadium-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.