CORYDON, Ind., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that William W. Harrod has retired from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Effective July 1, 2023, Michael C. Frederick will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Frederick currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and the Company, and has been affiliated with the Bank since 1990.



“Bill has led First Capital for over twenty years and we appreciate the reputation he has developed for the Bank as a reliable community member. I am honored to assume Bill’s role as President and Chief Executive Officer and will continue to adhere to our core values.”

On March 31, 2023, Mr. Harrod announced that he would resign as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2023, and Mr. Frederick would transition into that role. At that time, Mr. Frederick transitioned from Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and the Company to President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

“Over the past few months, Chris and I have worked hand in hand as President and Chief Executive Officer of First Capital and First Harrison, respectively, and I have seen Chris adapt to his new role effortlessly. I am excited to watch the Company continue to play a key role in the communities we have invested in and watch Chris lead the Company into the future,” commented Mr. Harrod. “I am thankful for Bill’s tremendous leadership over the years and look forward to leading First Capital and First Harrison Bank into our next chapter,” concluded Mr. Frederick.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

