SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents in Central Illinois impacted by Thursday's storm.

Severe weather hit the region, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. Springfield declared a state of emergency in preparation, and teams are investigating whether a tornado hit the Champaign area. Many residents are without power.

Having accessibility to secure self-storage during the clean-up process is beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"The damage from these storms is widespread and significant," said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "As people begin the clean-up process, we want to offer them a place to store their items at no cost for one month. It's the least we can do to help our neighbors in need."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at University Ave.

306 E. University

Champaign, IL 61820

(217) 351-7040

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bruns Lane

410 Bruns Lane

Springfield, IL 62702

(217) 546-2730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clearlake

3250 Clear Lake Ave.

Springfield, IL 62702

(217) 280-8481

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield South

3650 S. 6th Street Road

Springfield, IL 62703

(217) 786-2100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Stevenson Drive

1032 Adlai Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

(217) 814-0383

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southgate

2010 S. Philo Road

Urbana, IL 61802

(217) 903-4803

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

