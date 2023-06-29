Insider Sell: Five9 Inc CEO Michael Burkland Sells 53,671 Shares

On June 29, 2023, Michael Burkland, CEO of Five9 Inc (

FIVN, Financial), sold 53,671 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Michael Burkland is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the technology industry. He has been with Five9 Inc since its inception and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. Under his leadership, Five9 Inc has become a leading provider of cloud software for contact centers, helping businesses deliver exceptional customer service experiences.

Five9 Inc is a pioneer in the cloud contact center software industry. The company's solutions are designed to create more productive customer interactions while reducing the costs associated with maintaining traditional premise-based contact center infrastructure. Five9's comprehensive suite of applications enables customer engagement across various channels including voice, video, chat, email, and social media.

Over the past year, Michael Burkland has sold a total of 53,671 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his holdings in the company.

1674900644156145664.png

The insider transaction history for Five9 Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 50 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a result of personal financial planning decisions by the insiders.

On the day of Michael Burkland’s recent sale, shares of Five9 Inc were trading for $80 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.87 billion.

1674900660069335040.png

Despite the insider selling activity, Five9 Inc appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $207.13. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39, the stock seems to be trading at a significant discount. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important for investors to consider the broader context. In this case, despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

