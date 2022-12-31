Exro Announces Voting Results at 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2023

At a Glance:

  • Exro nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 31, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today on June 30, 2023 in Vancouver, B.C.

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that develops new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, today announced that all candidates listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 31, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Vancouver, B.C.

Exro_Technologies_Inc__Exro_Announces_Voting_Results_at_2023_Ann.jpg

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Rodney Copes

42,282,208

99.08

394,102

0.92

Terence Johnsson

42,391,713

99.33

284,597

0.67

Sue Ozdemir

42,497,664

99.58

178,646

0.42

Aleksandra Miziolek

42,511,494

99.61

164,816

0.39

Anita Ganti

42,469,554

99.52

206,756

0.48

Frank Simpkins

42,512,683

99.62

163,627

0.38

All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved by the requisite majority of votes, including setting the number of directors at six, the appointment of the Company's auditors, the approval of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, the ratification of grants made under the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, and the amendment to the Company's articles to adopt advance notice provisions in respect of the nomination of directors. At the Meeting, 58,514,536 shares were voted, representing 34.86% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the results of all matters considered at the Meeting are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Coil Driver™) and stationary energy storage (Cell Driver™), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at www.exro.com/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=TO48041&sd=2023-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exro-announces-voting-results-at-2023-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301868440.html

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO48041&Transmission_Id=202306301900PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO48041&DateId=20230630
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.