VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / NV Gold Corporation ( TSXV:NVX , Financial)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, effective June 30, 2023, Mr. John Seaberg will resign from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of NV Gold to pursue new opportunities.

During his time with the Company, Mr. Seaberg has overseen and been part of many changes. Under his leadership, NV Gold's exploration portfolio has continued to evolve, and a new strategy focusing on the Company's most advanced properties has been launched.

"We are grateful for Mr. Seaberg's efforts on behalf of NV Gold and wish him much success in all his ventures going forward", said John Watson, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "I continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and have been asked to serve as Interim CEO as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently filling the position."

Mr. Seaberg has agreed to continue as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~89 million sharesissued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive, searchable geological data library

