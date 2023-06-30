On June 30, 2023, Scott Ullem, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Edwards Lifesciences Corp ( EW, Financial), sold 7255 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Ullem has made over the past year, during which he sold a total of 87955 shares and made no purchases.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. The company is driven by a passion to help patients, partnering with clinicians to develop innovative technologies in the areas of structural heart disease and critical care monitoring that enable them to save and enhance lives.

The insider transaction history for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 51 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be an indication of how insiders view the company's current valuation or future prospects.

On the day of Ullem’s recent sell, shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp were trading for $93.27 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $57.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 39.14, which is higher than the industry median of 29.3 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Edwards Lifesciences Corp is modestly undervalued. With a price of $93.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $110.71, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The sale by Ullem could be a personal financial decision or could be based on his assessment of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it's important for investors to consider the overall trend of insider transactions, the company's performance, and other market factors before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be just one factor to consider along with other fundamental and technical analysis tools.