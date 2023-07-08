Northern Trust Corporation today commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR).

Based on the 2023 CCAR results, Northern Trust will be subject to a preliminary stress capital buffer (SCB) of 2.5 percent, which is the minimum SCB requirement under the applicable regulation and unchanged from the current level. The SCB will be effective from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, and will equate to a minimum common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 7 percent.

“The results of the Federal Reserve’s annual CCAR continue to illustrate the strength of our capital position and business model,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “We look forward to continuing our planned capital actions.”

Northern Trust intends to maintain its quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.75 per share, subject to approval by its board of directors, and will continue to take an opportunistic, considerate approach in its evaluation of potential common stock repurchases given its strong capital position, prevailing market conditions, and other factors.

