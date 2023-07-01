KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST-EVER FIRST HALF SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

53 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2023

Fast-growing Kia's streak of consecutive year-over-year increases reaches 11 months

- Eight Kia models post year-over-year increases in the first six months of 2023
- Kia's electrified offerings up 40-percent over first-half 2022 total, with total SUV sales increasing by 25-percent

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing momentum from 2022's record retail sales, Kia America set an all-time first half volume record of 394,333 vehicles, up 18-percent over the first-half of 2022. Kia's retail-only sales total for the past six months was 362,933, an increase of 17-percent over the first half of 2022. Kia closed the month of June with 70,495 total units, an 8-percent increase over the same period last year, marking the 11th straight month of year-over-year sales growth.

Kia_America_June.jpg

Eight Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases in the first half, including: Carnival (+74-percent); Seltos (+64-percent); Sportage (+37-percent); Soul (+26-percent); Forte (+20-percent); Telluride (+18-percent); Sorento (+10-percent) and Niro (+9-percent). In addition, sales of Kia's electrified models increased by 40-percent and sales of Kia's SUVs increased by 25-percent over the first six months of last year.

"Kia sales continue to accelerate as consumers respond very positively to Kia's enhanced lineup of rugged and capable SUV's, sporty sedans and innovative EVs," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As production continues to improve on models that were in short supply during the pandemic, we are seeing sales strength across our core SUV models with Sportage, Telluride, Sorrento and Seltos as well as the Niro, Soul and Carnival models all seeing year-over-year growth. And with launch of our flagship EV9 all-electric three-row SUV in the second half of the year, we expect to see continued momentum."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

  • Kia America was the only automotive company in the U.S. to be included on the influential TIME100 Most Influential Companies. TIME detailed how Kia America shed the brand's reputation as a value brand amid long-term electrification ambitions.
  • Kia America took home the highest number of J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study awards for a brand in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Four Kia nameplates took segment-best honors this year: Carnival (Minivan), Forte (Compact Car), Stinger (Midsize Premium Car, and Rio (Small Car). This is the fifth consecutive win for the Kia Forte in the Compact Car segment, making Kia the only brand to earn a J.D. Power Award in this segment for five years running.
  • U.S. News & World Report has awarded the 2023 Kia K5 "Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K." These awards recognize vehicles that score well in dependability, reliability, crash prevention, and available features, which are all factors parents may consider while shopping for a vehicle for their teen driver.
  • The 2023 Kia Telluride was crowned "Favorite Family Vehicle" during the Midwest Automotive Media Association's (MAMA) annual Spring Rally. Over 100 automotive journalists descended upon Elkhart Lake's Road America in Wisconsin, where they evaluated nearly 90 vehicles on a variety of driving courses before voting for their favorites across seven categories.

MONTH OF JUNE

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2023

2022

2023

2022

EV6

1,458

2,567

8,328

12,568

Rio

2,180

2,986

14,196

14,918

Forte

10,330

9,299

62,061

51,806

K5

6,072

5,922

30,897

35,312

Stinger

642

713

4,554

5,163

Soul

5,202

4,954

34,747

27,608

Niro

3,165

1,723

19,325

17,666

Seltos

5,652

2,193

32,423

19,766

Sportage

13,917

14,153

71,889

52,356

Sorento

7,912

8,133

42,807

39,045

Telluride

9,534

9,186

55,284

46,893

Carnival

4,431

3,313

17,822

10,238

Total

70,495

65,142

394,333

333,340

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.