Duke Energy power restoration progresses with more than 169,000 customers now back in service

59 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 1, 2023

  • Original storm affected more than 200,000 customers
  • New storm system caused an additional 20,000 outages overnight
  • Estimated restoration times are now posted for remaining customers

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews continue to make progress bringing customers back to service from Thursday's powerful storms, with approximately 169,000 customers restored. Crews are also responding to power outages from new storm systems that have caused an additional 20,000 outages, but overall power outages are down statewide to approximately 76,000 as of Saturday morning.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us," said Anthony Brown, Duke Energy's Indiana storm director. "The widespread nature of this storm, which affected nearly all of the 28 Indiana districts we serve, has made power restoration especially challenging and so have the new storm systems that have moved through the state. We have a workforce of approximately 1,600 in the field responding, including our employees from the Carolinas and Ohio/Kentucky. We appreciate our customers' patience as we finish the job."

Duke Energy estimates the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be resolved by midnight Saturday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

  • Bloomfield
  • Columbus
  • Franklin
  • Martinsville
  • Vincennes

Duke Energy estimates the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be returned to service by midnight Sunday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

  • Bedford
  • Bloomington
  • Clinton
  • Greencastle
  • Princeton
  • Sullivan
  • Terre Haute

"While restoring service is our priority, so is safety," Brown added. "If you see a downed power line--or anything touching it--consider it energized, avoid it, and contact us."

Power restoration process

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

