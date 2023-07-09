STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) ( FRA:6QP , Financial)( STO:RENEW , Financial).

For the period 1 June to 30 June, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 2200 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for CIRCULOSE®). About 2500 metric tons were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 2300 metric tons of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact

Toby Lawton, CFO

[email protected]

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in June 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)