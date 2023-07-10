Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes Against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)1. To adopt the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts​187,231,29599.86260,5290.14187,491,82416.424,905,6752. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy​175,511,89391.3416,644,0018.66192,155,89416.83241,6053. To re-appoint Peter Redmond as Director161,957,82686.3825,531,23213.62187,489,05816.424,908,4414. To re-appoint Alexis Sandler as Director175,078,44793.4412,285,4516.56187,363,89816.415,033,6015. To re-appoint Dr Vladislav Sandler as Director175,160,28493.4912,203,6146.51187,363,89816.415,033,6016. To reappoint the Company's auditor185,776,64799.091,715,1770.91187,491,82416.424,905,6757.​ To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration​176,309,14394.0411,179,9155.96187,489,05816.42%4,908,4418. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities​170,229,48790.7917,259,5719.21187,489,05816.424,908,441Special ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)9. To disapply pre-emption provisions​156,025,16989.7917,751,13210.21173,776,30115.2218,621,19810. To reduce the notice period for general meetings171,582,52191.5115,909,3038.49187,491,82416.424,905,675

(1) The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2023, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 1,141,999,321 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

[email protected]

Peter Redmond, Director

[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764947/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting

img.ashx?id=764947
