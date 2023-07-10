Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

(1) The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2023, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 1,141,999,321 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

