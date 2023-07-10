Result of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held on Friday, 30 June 2023.
A poll was held on each of the resolutions in which Resolutions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8, 9 and 11 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolutions
For
Against
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
Votes Withheld
Votes
%
Votes
%
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
30,063,037
99.50%
151,523
0.50%
30,214,560
6.32%
180,178
2.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
14,602,779
48.55%
15,473,222
51.45%
30,076,001
6.29%
318,737
3.
To re-appoint Matthew Shaw as a director of the Company
19,727,033
77.30%
5,791,631
22.70%
25,518,664
5.34%
4,876,074
4.
To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company
29,641,061
98.65%
406,662
1.35%
30,047,723
6.29%
347,015
5.
To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's
remuneration
29,305,188
97.63%
710,021
2.37%
30,015,209
6.28%
379,529
6.
Authority to allot shares
28,245,144
93.86%
1,848,616
6.14%
30,093,760
6.30%
300,978
7.
Authority to allot further shares
20,686,449
68.84%
9,363,771
31.16%
30,050,220
6.29%
344,518
Special Resolutions
8.
General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
28,386,295
94.68%
1,595,215
5.32%
29,981,510
6.27%
413,228
9.
Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
28,489,337
95.07%
1,476,616
4.93%
29,965,953
6.27%
428,785
10.
Additional/Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights
20,740,850
69.31%
9,185,919
30.69%
29,926,769
6.26%
467,969
11.
Notice of general meetings
29,576,772
98.29%
514,362
1.71%
30,091,134
6.30%
303,604
While most of the proposed resolutions were passed, we note that resolutions 2 and 10 did not receive the necessary majority. The Company also notes the votes against resolution 3. The Company values transparent dialogue with all shareholders and will seek to consult and engage with them to better understand the reasons behind these votes.
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Investor Relations
finnCap Ltd
Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Seamus Fricker
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva
+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities
Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens
+44 207 186 9030
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations
Salamander Davoudi
Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765214/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting