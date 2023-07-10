Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, ( LSE:ARB , Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held on Friday, 30 June 2023.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions in which Resolutions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8, 9 and 11 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolutions For Against Total Votes % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld Votes % Votes % Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 30,063,037 99.50% 151,523 0.50% 30,214,560 6.32% 180,178 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 14,602,779 48.55% 15,473,222 51.45% 30,076,001 6.29% 318,737 3. To re-appoint Matthew Shaw as a director of the Company 19,727,033 77.30% 5,791,631 22.70% 25,518,664 5.34% 4,876,074 4. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company 29,641,061 98.65% 406,662 1.35% 30,047,723 6.29% 347,015 5. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration 29,305,188 97.63% 710,021 2.37% 30,015,209 6.28% 379,529 6. Authority to allot shares 28,245,144 93.86% 1,848,616 6.14% 30,093,760 6.30% 300,978 7. Authority to allot further shares 20,686,449 68.84% 9,363,771 31.16% 30,050,220 6.29% 344,518 Special Resolutions 8. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 28,386,295 94.68% 1,595,215 5.32% 29,981,510 6.27% 413,228 9. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 28,489,337 95.07% 1,476,616 4.93% 29,965,953 6.27% 428,785 10. Additional/Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights 20,740,850 69.31% 9,185,919 30.69% 29,926,769 6.26% 467,969 11. Notice of general meetings 29,576,772 98.29% 514,362 1.71% 30,091,134 6.30% 303,604

While most of the proposed resolutions were passed, we note that resolutions 2 and 10 did not receive the necessary majority. The Company also notes the votes against resolution 3. The Company values transparent dialogue with all shareholders and will seek to consult and engage with them to better understand the reasons behind these votes.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

