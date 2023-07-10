Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 30 June 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 69,901 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.8600 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.7000 Average price paid per share: £ 54.4434

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,237,875 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6418E_1-2023-6-30.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson(+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 69,901 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 30 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

69,901

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.7000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.8600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.4434

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC