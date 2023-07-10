FTI Consulting Appoints Former Co-Chair of the UN Principles of Responsible Banking to Spearhead Global Financial Services Sustainability Offering

LONDON, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Wendy Dobson as a Senior Managing Director within the Financial Services practice of the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Dr. Dobson, who is based in London, will lead the development of the segment’s financial services-focused sustainability offering, delivering tailored solutions to banks, asset managers and insurers on the development and implementation of their ESG, sustainability and climate strategies and plans. She will work with FTI Consulting’s clients globally to provide tailored advice around strategy, public policy, frameworks and governance models, stakeholder engagement, reporting and strategic communications while working alongside the firm’s ESG specialists to develop and deliver solutions to financial services firms.

“Wendy is a highly respected expert with deep experience in navigating a dynamic, complex set of pressures, risks and opportunities related to ESG, sustainability and corporate citizenship through the lens of a universal global banking group,” said Neil Doyle, Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of Financial Services within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “She brings a unique sector perspective to support our growing portfolio of international financial institutions and will play an important role in developing our global ESG advisory business.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Dobson was Head of Group Corporate Citizenship at Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank with a presence in Europe, Asia and the U.S. She previously served as the co-chair of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative Banking Board until May 2023, where she played a leading role in the development of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, a global banking initiative with more than 300 signatories, working closely with the heads of ESG and sustainability at the world’s leading banks.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Dobson said, “As demand for ESG advisory services grows, I am delighted to join FTI Consulting and support the firm’s global financial services clients to drive debate, innovate and support the global green transition. I look forward to working with the firm and its clients to help complement, drive and deliver their ESG strategies.”

