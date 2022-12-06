NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment") (NASDAQ: AVAV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into AeroVironment and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

The investigation relates to AeroVironment's second quarter earnings report on December 6, 2022 and its guidance for fiscal 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in AeroVironment, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aerovironment-class-action-submission-form?prid=41623&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avav-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-aerovironment-inc-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-301868263.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong