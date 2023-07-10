AC Immune Showcasing Precision Medicine Programs at AAIC 2023

Lausanne, Switzerland, July 3, 2023 – AC Immune SA ( ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2023), taking place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on July 16-20, 2023.

The presentations will include a poster detailing the design of the Phase 1b/2 ABATE trial evaluating the ACI-24.060 anti-amyloid-beta (Abeta) active immunotherapy in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and individuals with Down syndrome. In addition, AC Immune scientists have organized a “Perspectives Session” focused on TDP-43 proteinopathy in neurodegenerative diseases. Finally, an oral presentation will be given showing detailed data on ACI-12589, AC Immune’s novel positron emission tomography (PET) tracer targeting alpha-synuclein.

Details on AC Immune p resentations at A AIC 202 3 (all times are CE S T)

Perspectives Session symposium

TDP-43 proteinopathy in neurodegenerative diseases: current understanding of pathobiology and development of therapeutics and diagnostics

Date: Mon, July 17, 2023 | 09:15 AM - 10:30 AM | Hall 10

AC Immune presenters and panelists: Tariq Afroz, Ph.D. and Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D.

ID# 75520: Development of TDP-43 immunotherapy blocking transmission of seeding-competent species from ALS/FTD. (Tariq Afroz, Ph.D.)

ID# 75525: Discovery and optimization of the first-in-class TDP-43 PET tracer. (Tamara Seredenina, Ph.D.)

Active immunotherapy

ID# 75830: An innovative clinical trial designed to evaluate the effects of ACI-24.060 in Alzheimer's Disease and in Down syndrome (ABATE Study)

Date: Sun, July 16, 2023 | 08:45 AM - 04:15 PM | Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Olivier Sol, M.D. (AC Immune)

Diagnostics & biomarkers

ID# 73125: Update on [18F]ACI-12589, a novel and promising PET-tracer for a-synuclein

Date: Tue, July 18, 2023 | 04:15 PM - 05:30 PM | Hall 2

Presenter: Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D. (AC Immune)

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

