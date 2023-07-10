HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / ENGlobal Corporation's (NASDAQ:ENG) 2023 annual shareholders' meeting was held on June 29, 2023 in Houston.

Approximately 62% of ENGlobal's total common stock outstanding was represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy. Of those shares, at least 95% were cast in favor of the election of William A. Coskey, P.E., Lloyd G. Kirchner, Christopher D. Sorrells, Kevin M. Palma, and Margaret K. Lassarat to a one-year term on our Board of Directors and approximately 99% were cast in favor of the ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams for the fiscal year 2023. Our proposals to amend our Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect, at the discretion of our Board, a reverse split of our common stock and to address an error and confirm the authority of the Board to issue "blank check" preferred stock received affirmative votes from a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock.

About ENG

ENGlobal Corporation is a leading provider of engineering project solutions for the traditional and renewable energy industry. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction management and integration of automated control systems. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

For further information, please email [email protected].

SOURCE: ENGlobal