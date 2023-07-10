Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the cannabis industry’s No. 1 producer of branded products, conducted its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time).

At the Meeting, the number of directors on the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at ten (10) by the shareholders and the following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

Charles Bachtell

Robert M. Sampson

John R. Walter

Gerald F. Corcoran

Thomas J. Manning

Randy D. Podolsky

Marc Lustig

Michele Roberts

Carol Vallone

Tarik Brooks

Further, Marcum LLP was reappointed as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco®, High Supply®, Mindy’s™, Good News®, Remedi™, Wonder Wellness Co.® and FloraCal Farms®. Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, Sunnyside®, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED™, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Facebook: Cresco Labs

Instagram: Cresco Labs

Twitter: Cresco Labs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703331217/en/