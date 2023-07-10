ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP)(Nasdaq:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the full protocol for the NLS-1031 study, part of the Phase 3 program for Mazindol ER, called AMAZE. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the Phase 3 clinical trial protocol to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Mazindol ER in patients with narcolepsy type 1 received approval from the independent Institutional Review Board ("IRB"). The AMAZE Program will encompass two almost-identical double-blind Phase 3 studies (N=50 each) investigating Mazindol ER versus placebo in adult patients with narcolepsy commencing this summer at multiple sites exclusively in the U.S.

Based on the FDA's recommendations, both Phase 3 trials will measure the weekly cataplexy episodes as the primary endpoint over 8 weeks of treatment and excessive daytime sleepiness as a secondary objective using the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS-SRI) and the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS).

"In addition to IRB approval of the Phase 3 study protocol for AMAZE obtained last week, with this regulatory milestone acheived, we can recruit U.S. clinical sites quickly and efficiently, allowing us to move forward with providing Mazindol ER to patients with narcolepsy type 1," commented George Apostal, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer of NLS.

Patients who complete these studies will be offered participation in a 12-month open-label extension (OLE) study To be eligible for enrollment into the OLE study, patients must be at least 18 years of age and have been diagnosed with narcolepsy with cataplexy.

Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS, said, "We are pleased with the FDA's review of the Phase 3 protocol and now expect to move quickly to begin enrolling patients in the AMAZE program in centers across the U.S. in the coming days."

For more information on the AMAZE Program, please visit https://amaze.nlspharma.com/.

NLS previously reported on the Phase 2 study results in narcolepsy in which Mazindol ER met all primary and secondary endpoints. Patients treated with Mazindol ER in the randomized Phase 2 trial showed continued improvement after rolling over into the OLE study and patients treated with placebo in the randomized Phase 2 trial and who subsequently received Mazindol ER in the OLE study showed similar efficacy with the Mazindol ER-treated patients in the randomized trial. Data from the Phase 2 studies were presented in early June at SLEEP 2023, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS). A recording of the Phase 2 data presentation can be found here: https://nlspharma.com/news/nls-satellite-symposium/.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

About Mazindol ER

The Company's lead product candidate, Mazindol ER, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, and potentially other sleep-wake disorders such as Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH), for which NLS recently obtained Orphan Disease Designation (ODD) from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial Orexin-2 Receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. A Phase 2 multi-center U.S. clinical study evaluating Mazindol ER in adult patients suffering from narcolepsy met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. NLS also successfully completed a Phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Mazindol Controlled-Release in adult patients suffering from Attention Deficity/Hyperacitvity Disorder. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Mazindol ER has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3 of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

