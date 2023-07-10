SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges NextEra Energy, Inc. (: NEE) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Dec. 2, 2021 – Feb. 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2023

NextEra Energy, Inc. (: NEE) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants mispresented and concealed that NextEra’s primary subsidiary (Florida Power & Light Company, or “FPL”) flouted federal and state campaign laws thereby exposing NextEra to substantial legal and reputational risk.

In Dec. 2021, media outlets began reporting that FPL and its political consulting firm Matrix steered political funding to spoiler “ghost candidates” to derail reelection efforts by unfriendly Florida state legislators during the 2020 election cycle, spied on journalists who published unsupportive reporting, and improperly courted public officials with job offers while bidding to privatize certain public utilities, all with FPL executives’ approval.

NextEra responded to this reporting with: (1) blanket denials; (2) declaring that “we conducted a very extensive and thorough investigation[]” and “the bottom line is we found no evidence of any issues at all, any illegality or any wrongdoing on the part of FPL or any of its employees”; and (3) assurances that the allegations did not expose the company to meaningful legal or reputational risk.

But in Nov. 2022, NextEra revealed that a complaint was filed with the Federal Election Commission (“FEC”) alleging violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act and identifying FPL as a source of funds to certain Super Pacs identified in the complaint.

Then, on Jan. 25, 2023, NextEra announced that FPL’s CEO (Eric Silagy) would cease to serve in that role. The company also acknowledged the serious business and reputational risks posed by the FEC’s complaint.

These events caused the price of NextEra shares to sharply decline.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving NextEra lied to investors about its political misconduct,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in NextEra and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NextEra should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

