Marcello Boldrini Appointed CEO of Kraton Corporation

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, announced that Marcello Boldrini has been appointed CEO of Kraton Corporation.

Kraton_Corporation_CEO_Marcello_Boldrini.jpg

Mr. Boldrini has served as co-CEO, Kraton Corporation and CEO, Kraton Pine Chemicals since March 15, 2022. Under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable success, delivering large-scale revenue and exponential growth. Through strategic planning, effective execution, and a relentless drive for innovation, Mr. Boldrini has guided the organization to new heights.

Mr. Yong Nam, Chairman of Kraton, said, "Marcello has extensive industry knowledge, operational depth, and a proven track record in driving performance improvements, combined with the ability to mobilize and lead large organizations. We are confident that he will realize Kraton's 2030 vision of becoming a leading sustainable producer of specialty polymers and pine chemicals."

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Boldrini said: "Kraton consistently proves its ability to deliver innovative solutions to complex challenges, and I am excited to lead the company towards a more sustainable future. We will unlock new opportunities, fuel growth, and create value for our customers, employees, and communities with purpose and enthusiasm. Together we will shape the future of our industry and make a positive difference in the world."

About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Mariam Ottun; T: (346) 435-8042

kraton_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA47816&sd=2023-07-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marcello-boldrini-appointed-ceo-of-kraton-corporation-301868328.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA47816&Transmission_Id=202307030730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA47816&DateId=20230703
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.