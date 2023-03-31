Bank welcomes four seasoned banking relationship managers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Trust Company, subsidiary of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), announced the expansion of its Relationship Banking Team in support of its current and new business clients' growing needs for customized business solutions and exceptional personal service in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Cambridge Trust's Relationship Banking Team is building momentum with the addition of four seasoned banking professionals. Jason Rich, Ellen Soucy, Jerod Colley and Edson Bueno bring, on average, more than 22 years of experience to Cambridge Trust's business and commercial banking expertise in New England.

"Cambridge Trust continues to not only welcome top talent but also make commercial and nonprofit client relationships a top priority," said Kerri Mooney, Senior Vice President, Chief Deposit Officer, Cambridge Trust. "We're excited to welcome Jason, Ellen, Jerod and Edson to our team of experienced bankers and relationship managers, ensuring that our clients can continue to rely on our expertise and support to help their businesses succeed."

Jason Rich joins as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, and is responsible for developing new business client relationships within Cambridge Trust's Massachusetts markets. With more than 24 years of private banking experience, most recently at Silicon Valley Bank, Jason is well positioned to provide Cambridge Trust business clients the guidance and banking solutions to help them build successful businesses. Jason earned his B.S. from Rochester Institute of Technology .

About Cambridge Trust

Cambridge Trust is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank based in Cambridge, Massachusetts with approximately $5.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.3 billion in client assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

