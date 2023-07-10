Agilent Innovation Again Recognized with Multiple Scientists' Choice Awards

3 hours ago
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has announced the receipt of three 2023 Scientists’ Choice Awards; Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2022, Analytical Science Video of the Year, Analytical Science Customer Service of the Year, and a Platinum Seal of Quality for their entire analytical HPLC systems. Announced on June 6th, 2023, at ASMS, these Scientists’ Choice Awards recognize the world’s most innovative and effective analytical science technologies, solutions, and focus on customers.

The Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2022 was awarded to the Agilent 6475 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System. The 6475 is a sensitive, robust, and versatile triple quadrupole mass spectrometer incorporating several technological advantages including the superheated Agilent Jet Stream (AJS) ion source, curved and tapered collision cell, heated hyperbolic quadrupoles, and ± 20 kV high-energy dynode detector system.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for voting for the Agilent 6475 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System,” said Ken Suzuki, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. “This is the latest evolution of our robust LC/MS/MS, incorporating instrument intelligence technologies such as early maintenance feedback, scheduled tune and check-tune, and intelligent secondary injection workflows that integrate seamlessly to help meet the challenges of our customers.”

The Analytical Science Video of the Year award was presented to Professor Detlef Knappe from North Carolina State University, in collaboration with Agilent, for his video Is our water safe to drink? Determining the quality of water.’ Discussing his work in analyzing contaminants in drinking water, Professor Detlef Knappe highlights how Agilent supported the development of the analytical methods he uses to identify and assess contaminants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), enabling a better understanding of the routes of contamination and determining the potential safety of drinking water.

In recognition of the achievement of consistently receiving positive feedback from scientists around the globe via reviews on the SelectScience website, Agilent Technologies also received the Analytical Science Customer Service of the Year.

Additionally, based on the number of reviews and stars it has received on the Select Science website, Agilent also was awarded the SelectScience Platinum Seal of Quality for its HPLC and UHPLC range of systems which includes the 1220 Infinity II, 1260 Infinity II, 1260 Infinity II Prime, and the 1290 Infinity II LC systems.

“These multiple, top class SelectScience awards, as voted on by Agilent users and customers, recognize Agilent’s commitment to exemplary customer service, support, and innovation,” commented Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president of Agilent’s Mass Spectroscopy, Liquid Chromatography and Automation division. "Agilent has long played a role in helping our customers advance their research and testing, with our scientists and product managers developing some of the world's leading-edge technologies, and field engineers working side-by-side with customers, helping them to maximize their productivity. Together, we are bringing great science to life.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insights and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703196173/en/

