Class Period: January 5, 2023 – June 5, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 18, 2023

NovoCure, headquartered in the Bailiwick of Jersey, is an oncology company with a proprietary technology called Tumor Treating Fields (“TTFields”) that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells through various mechanisms. NovoCure conducted a study, called LUNAR, that aimed to evaluate TTFields’ effectiveness in treating non-small cell lung cancer, along with standard therapies.

The action alleges that NovoCure made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NovoCure concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results and that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the device against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) NovoCure materially misstated its business prospects, the efficacy of its products, and the likelihood of FDA approval; (iii) after the foregoing was revealed, the Company’s financial condition would likely deteriorate.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure presented the results of the LUNAR study at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology that revealed the that the data set in the study was faulty because it only included a small subgroup of patients whose treatment included immune checkpoint inhibitors—a standard treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. On this news, the price of NovoCure’s stock fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 on extraordinarily high trading volume.

