NovoCure Investors: August 18, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action -- Contact Lieff Cabraser

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring NovoCure securities (NASDAQ: NVCR) between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against NovoCure. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is August 18, 2023.

Class Period: January 5, 2023 – June 5, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 18, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/novocure

Contact us: Email or text[email protected] or call 1-800-541-7358

NovoCure, headquartered in the Bailiwick of Jersey, is an oncology company with a proprietary technology called Tumor Treating Fields (“TTFields”) that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells through various mechanisms. NovoCure conducted a study, called LUNAR, that aimed to evaluate TTFields’ effectiveness in treating non-small cell lung cancer, along with standard therapies.

The action alleges that NovoCure made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NovoCure concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results and that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the device against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) NovoCure materially misstated its business prospects, the efficacy of its products, and the likelihood of FDA approval; (iii) after the foregoing was revealed, the Company’s financial condition would likely deteriorate.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure presented the results of the LUNAR study at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology that revealed the that the data set in the study was faulty because it only included a small subgroup of patients whose treatment included immune checkpoint inhibitors—a standard treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. On this news, the price of NovoCure’s stock fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 on extraordinarily high trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $129 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703959545/en/

