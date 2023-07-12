CEO comments on progress of Tribal Rides' patented FSD technologies; impact on Trusted Rides shared-ride app platform

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Tribal Rides International, Inc. (OTC PINK:XNDA) CEO Joseph Grimes welcomed Elon Musk's latest tweet on Tesla's Full Self Driving software progress as additional credibility to Tribal Rides' continued development of anticipatory demand and location software for self-driving vehicles.

"Since 2014 when we filed our first patent applications for self-driving vehicle software, we have eagerly awaited the development and expansion of this market," said Tribal Rides International, Inc., CEO Joseph Grimes.

"Elon Musk's tweet about progress on Tesla's FSD technologies adds credibility to the efforts we've undertaken to address the anticipatory demand and location of self-driving cars within our transportation network," he added.

Acknowledging that the self-driving vehicle adoption cycle will continue to take time for the technology to develop and for consumer embrace of concept, Tribal Rides is nonetheless dedicated to its development.

"Our plan is to provide those new capabilities within our network to our current shared-ride drivers so they can participate, contribute, and profit from this technology innovation," explained Grimes. "We intend to empower our current Trusted Ride drivers to migrate to this new technology and ultimately democratize this process…not leaving it to a few large monopolistic companies to profit and dominate."

The company also confirmed that version2 of Tribal Rides International's Trusted Rides apps remains on schedule for revenues in Q4 2023.

Drivers and riders interested in additional details and/or participating in a pre-production release are encouraged to email [email protected] or [email protected]

For more details, visit www.tribalrides.com.

About Tribal Rides International (OTC:XNDA) Tribal Rides is an emerging market company developing "Trusted Ride", a cloud-based Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) shared-ride application and interface for a comprehensive social network and mobile app for both drivers and riders. The App empowers drivers to grow their businesses on their own terms and create trusted relationships with preferred clients for repeat rides.

