Duke Energy Empowers Greater Cincinnati's Workforce With $265,000 in Foundation Grants

2 days ago
  • Grants support workforce education and training programs
  • $1.2 million distributed to local organizations for workforce development in last 5 years

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 11 grants totaling $265,000 to organizations in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky focused on workforce development and job training programs.

"Funding these workforce initiatives is just one way Duke Energy is helping to build a talent pipeline to power our regional economy for years to come," said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "The organizations receiving these grants support our community with job training, academic support and community services, helping ensure vibrant neighborhoods and local economies."

This funding is a long-standing investment for the Duke Energy Foundation. In the past five years, the Foundation has awarded 66 grants to support over 45 regional nonprofit organizations to propel their workforce initiatives.

"Gateway Community & Technical College is grateful for Duke Energy's continued support of the Utility Lineworker Program. The funds will be used to incorporate more hands-on learning experiences so that students will be prepared to join the energy workforce as an apprentice with an understanding of the skills, knowledge, safe work practices, and physical ability required to perform line work. Meeting the needs of the region's workforce needs is a top priority for Gateway and we're pleased to partner with Duke Energy on this effort," said Fernando Figueroa, president, Gateway Community & Technical College.

"Cincinnati Works is grateful for Duke Energy's Foundation grant to support our Fair Chance Hiring Program. The grant will be used to offer a suite of services to assist returning citizens in finding meaningful employment. In turn, a transformation can take place. Having a job can give an individual the means and the motivation to overcome past adversities, provide for loved ones, and achieve their dreams," said Tianay Amat, president & CEO, Cincinnati Works.

This year's grant awardees include:

Kentucky:

Brighton Center $10,000
Gateway Community and Technical College $40,000
Learning Grove $25,000
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission $15,000

Ohio:

Cincinnati Works Inc. $15,000
Easter Seals Redwood, $20,000
Freestore Foodbank Inc. $10,000
Hamilton County Education Service Center, $20,000
Journeys Soaring Impact $5,000
Miami University $25,000
Per Scholas $10,000
University of Cincinnati Foundation $50,000
Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio $15,000

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 880,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

