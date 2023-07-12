Comcast NBCUniversal Makes Donation to Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Comcast Corporation:

On May 31, Comcast NBCUniversal donated 90 iPads to the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a specialized secondary school curriculum whose mission is to build a more inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented, college, and career ready students interested in the film and television industries, within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles, CA. The iPads will be used to promote internet access and improve digital skills for Roybal students.

The donation is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Craig Robinson, Chief Diversity Officer at NBCUniversal and a member of the Roybal School Advisory board, participated in a fireside chat moderated by Enrique Chiabra, Emmy award-winning journalist and News Anchor for Noticiero Telemundo 52, and shared his career journey, the importance of DEI for business, and answered questions from Roybal students at the Edward Roybal Learning Center. Following the conversation, Robinson presented the Comcast NBCUniversal donation to the school.

