PNC RAISES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $1.55 PER SHARE

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2023

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.55 per share, an increase of $0.05 cents per share, or 3%, from the second quarter dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Aug. 5, 2023, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business July 17, 2023.

"The increase in our dividend reflects the continued strength of our capital and liquidity levels, and our board's confidence in our strategy and outlook," said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

  • Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share, with a payment date of Sept. 10, 2023, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 18, 2023.
  • Series O: a quarterly dividend of $2,294.16 per share ($22.9416 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 2.29416% will be payable Aug. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 17, 2023.
  • Series R: a quarterly dividend of $2,181.42 per share ($21.8142 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 2.18142% will be payable Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 17, 2023.
  • Series T: a quarterly dividend of $850.00 per share ($8.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series T preferred stock) will be payable Sept. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 31, 2023.
  • Series U: a quarterly dividend of $1,500.00 per share ($15.00 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series U preferred stock) will be payable Aug. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 31, 2023.
  • Series V: a quarterly dividend of $1,550.00 per share ($15.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series V preferred stock) will be payable Sept. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 31, 2023.
  • Series W: a quarterly dividend of $1,562.50 per share ($15.6250 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series W preferred stock) will be payable Sept. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 31, 2023.

As previously announced, with respect to the Series O and Series R preferred stock, in connection with the cessation of three-month U.S. Dollar LIBOR on June 30, 2023, in accordance with the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the "LIBOR Act") and the regulation issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System implementing the LIBOR Act, three-month CME Term SOFR, administered by CME Group Benchmark Administration, Ltd., plus a tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161% per annum, will be the replacement reference rate (the "replacement rate") for three-month U.S. Dollar LIBOR currently used as the reference rate to calculate dividends payable. The replacement rate will be used with respect to applicable floating-rate dividend periods with dividend determination dates occurring after June 30, 2023. The dividend determination dates for the Series O and Series R preferred stock dividends declared herein occurred prior to June 30, 2023 and are based on three-month U.S. Dollar LIBOR for this period.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:
Timothy Miller
(412) 762-4550
[email protected]

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
[email protected]

PNC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE48610&sd=2023-07-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-raises-common-stock-dividend-to-1-55-per-share-301869080.html

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE48610&Transmission_Id=202307031151PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE48610&DateId=20230703
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.